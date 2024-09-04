Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
NYSE RMT remained flat at $9.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,168. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
