Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

NYSE RMT remained flat at $9.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,168. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.