Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $111.50

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.50, but opened at $107.82. Ryanair shares last traded at $108.56, with a volume of 37,427 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,148,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

