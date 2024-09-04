Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $609.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

About Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

