Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

SBRA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 287,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,934. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

