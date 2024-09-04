Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.15. 992,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,230. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $552.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.