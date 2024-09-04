Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.41. 132,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average is $221.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

