Salesforce, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the CRM provider will earn $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.71. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $248.06 on Monday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.44. The stock has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total value of $3,637,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,210,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

