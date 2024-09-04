Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,721,023.04 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,751. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

