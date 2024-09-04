Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Position Boosted by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR remained flat at $30.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

