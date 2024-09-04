Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

