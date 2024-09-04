Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 233,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,211,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Savara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SVRA

Savara Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Savara by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,541 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 90.5% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,683,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.