Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

