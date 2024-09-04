Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 197,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

