Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128,264. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

