Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,397. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

