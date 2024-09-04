Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 425,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock remained flat at $34.73 on Wednesday. 1,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

