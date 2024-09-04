Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,376.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 128,847 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of DFEV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $609.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $28.49.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

