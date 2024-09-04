Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

