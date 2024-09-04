Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $507.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.01 and its 200-day moving average is $487.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $459.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

