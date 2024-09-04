Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,288. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

