Scotiabank Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $195.00

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $32.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.69. 2,025,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,774. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -315.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $188.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 137.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.