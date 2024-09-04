Scotiabank Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $195.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $32.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.69. 2,025,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,774. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -315.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $188.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 137.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

