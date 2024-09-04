Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $115.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.