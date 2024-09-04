Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Sempra has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $83.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,400. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

