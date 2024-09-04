Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 13.2%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.14. 4,753,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,712,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Trading Up 13.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

