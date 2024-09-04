Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.00

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 103842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Shiseido Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

