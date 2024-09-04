Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Drops By 7.8%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

ASBRF stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

