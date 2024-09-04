Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Drops By 7.8%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
ASBRF stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $38.81.
Asahi Group Company Profile
