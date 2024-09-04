Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Grows By 6.8%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Bucher Industries stock opened at $463.10 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $463.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.87.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

