Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Grows By 6.8%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Stock Performance
Bucher Industries stock opened at $463.10 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $463.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.87.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.