Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 8.5%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 339,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

CCD stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

