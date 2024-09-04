Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Grows By 5.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 10,540,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Canada Goose by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

