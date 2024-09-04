Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ) Declines By 5.4%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZZ opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Core Scientific has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $12.23.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

