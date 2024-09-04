Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Decreases By 5.5%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of freenet stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. freenet has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $651.55 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.56%.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

