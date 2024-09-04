Short Interest in Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Declines By 6.6%

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 709.3 days.
Hammerson Stock Performance
Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
About Hammerson
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
