Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Grows By 7.9%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.0 days.
IQE Stock Performance
Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
About IQE
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.