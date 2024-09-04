Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Grows By 7.9%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.0 days.

IQE Stock Performance

Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon.

