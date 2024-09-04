Short Interest in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Declines By 5.3%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 156,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Laird Superfood Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN LSF opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Laird Superfood has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSF. Roth Capital upgraded Laird Superfood from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Laird Superfood to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

