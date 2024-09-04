Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Drops By 6.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.