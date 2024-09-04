SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 1%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 520,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,891,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.48 ($0.03).
The company has a market cap of £16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.44.
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.
