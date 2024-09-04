Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $555.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $478.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

