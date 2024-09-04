Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. 1,037,940 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

