Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,360. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

