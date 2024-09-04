Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.01. 22,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.99. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

