Simon’s Cat 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66.04 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $208.03 million and approximately $66.04 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 9,000,000,000,000 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 9,000,000,000,000 with 7,650,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002322 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $65,709,188.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

