Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Position Lifted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises 4.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 5.98% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 634.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,464,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 1,264,967 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 129,409 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,460,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,442. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

