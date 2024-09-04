Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,186,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,332. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $692.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Simulations Plus by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 279,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

