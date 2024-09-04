SingularityNET Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $613.76 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $613.76 million and $228,732.98 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,447.73 or 1.00078935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.48856581 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $246,805.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

