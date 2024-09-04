Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.54.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

