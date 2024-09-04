SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,962 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SM Energy worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SM Energy by 848.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after buying an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SM traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 70,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,381. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

