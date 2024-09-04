Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $652.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

