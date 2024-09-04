Smog (SMOG) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Smog (SMOG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Smog token can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smog has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Smog has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $184,622.65 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.01996731 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $175,197.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

