SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.72. 10,362,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,917,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,921,285 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,462 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 244,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 294,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

