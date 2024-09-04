SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

